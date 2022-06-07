WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local students were awarded for their efforts at the most recent New York State SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Championships.

SkillsUSA is an organization of students, teachers and industry representatives whose goal is to ensure the nation has a skilled workforce. Chapters are located locally at both the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown and at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield.

This competition is held annually in Syracuse and invited students from across the state to compete in various events involving trade skills. Judges of the competitions were those who worked in the specified field or trade.

According to BOCES, 17 students from the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown and seven students from the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield took home medals.

Students from the Bohlen Technical Center who won first place medals were Emma Shoemaker for photography, Sheldon Spencer for plumbing, Jason Hubbard for hydronic heating and Aubrey Stewart, Emily Smith, Taja Collins and Heaven DeJesus for the Cosmetology Quiz Bowl competition.

Bohlen Technical Center students who won silver medals were Abagail Keeney in the First Aid and CPR competition andChase Gould, Penelope Brown, Ryan Rogers, Trey Zehr, Sixto Quiles, Sara Thorp and Gabrielle Williams all in the Quiz Bowl competition.

A third-place medal was awarded to Kendra Marshall in the Employment Application Process competition.

Courtesy: Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES

The first-place win for the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center was Marissa Rizza in the Nail Care competition. She was joined in the event by hand model Emmalee Marks.

Sackett Center’s second-place medals included David Duell, Dylan Miranda and Joshua Smith in the Engineering Technology and Design competition, as well as Jayden Ford and Kaitlyn Goutermout in the Mobile Robotics Team competition.

Courtesy: Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES

The 2022 New York State SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Championships were held from April 27 to April 29 in Syracuse, New York.