WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite spring being less than two weeks away, the North Country is again preparing for winter weather.

Due to an approaching winter storm, the National Weather Service has issued a new winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. This warning was an upgrade from a previous winter storm watch issued by the NWS on Thursday.

According to the NWS, the storm is predicted to hit the region in the evening hours on Friday, March 11. The storm will begin with light snow on Friday, however, heavy snow will develop throughout Saturday. This will result in snow accumulations ranging from 7 to 13 inches.

Gusty northwest winds will range between 25 and 35 miles per hour, but winds may gust as high as 40 miles per hour. Snow is expected to taper off Saturday evening and come to an end Saturday night.

The NWS warned that this storm will create blowing snow which would significantly reduce visibilities across the region, creating dangerous travel conditions.

Those who must travel during this storm are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency and allow for extra travel time.

The winter storm warning will take effect in Jefferson and Lewis counties at 7 p.m. on March 11 and expire at 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

St. Lawrence County’s winter storm warning will take effect earlier at 4 p.m. on March 11 but expire at the same time at 1 a.m. on March 13.

Winter storm warnings were also issued for Cayuga, Oswego and Franklin counties.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the storm for updated forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.