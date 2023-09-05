WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A number of north country business will get a boost via USDA funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Around $3.2 million in federal funding to help rural small businesses and agricultural producers invest in energy efficient and renewable energy systems. This was made possible via the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and was made possible by the historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Our Inflation Reduction Act is supercharging investment in rural communities across Upstate NY, boosting clean-energy projects to help our farms and small businesses lower costs — all while helping build a cleaner future. From the North Country to the Southern Tier, this $3 million-plus in federal funding will deliver real cost-saving measures for Main Street businesses and farms across rural New York. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer

Rural Development funds from the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.