WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A number of north country business will get a boost via USDA funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Around $3.2 million in federal funding to help rural small businesses and agricultural producers invest in energy efficient and renewable energy systems. This was made possible via the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and was made possible by the historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Our Inflation Reduction Act is supercharging investment in rural communities across Upstate NY, boosting clean-energy projects to help our farms and small businesses lower costs — all while helping build a cleaner future. From the North Country to the Southern Tier, this $3 million-plus in federal funding will deliver real cost-saving measures for Main Street businesses and farms across rural New York.Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer
Rural Development funds from the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
|Business
|Amount
|Purpose
|Bilow Farms LLC
|$500,000
|This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a sand separation facility. Bilow Farms is a family-owned dairy farm in Malone. This project will realize $157,697 per year in savings and will replace 1,546,715 kilowatt hours (kWh) (33 percent) per year.
|Airscape Inc
|$112,906
|This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 119.3 kW solar photovoltaic system. Airscape Inc. in Argyle is a business that produces heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and has been in existence since 2008. This project will realize $11,694 per year in savings and will replace 146,936 kWh (100 percent) per year. Funding includes a $169,358 Applicant Contribution.
|JL Widrick Trucking LLC
|$259,836
|This rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an 18-vertical-wells geothermal system at JL Widrick Trucking LLC. The business is a family-owned heavy-duty, diesel-engine, European, and hybrid-vehicle automotive-repair specialty shop in Carthage. The project annually will save the business $24,339 and replace 8,400 gallons of propane (100 percent). Funding includes a $344,754 applicant contribution and a $45,000 New York state clean rebate.
|Monnat Brothers Inc
|$26,242
|This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 23.43 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system. Monnat Brothers Inc. is a family-owned automotive repair and service center in Lowville. This project will realize $2,855 per year in savings and will replace 22,210 kilowatt hours (kWh) (101 percent) per year.
|Adon Farms Operations LLC
|$90,585
|This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an energy-efficient grain dryer at Adon Farms, a dairy farm in Potsdam. The project annually will save the farm $7,585 and replace 98,599 kWh (41 percent). Funding includes a $135,879 applicant contribution.
|Maple Lane Farms
|$42,000
|This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 38.88 kilowatt (kW) solar array. Maple Lane Farms is a crop farm that has been in operation since 2012 and is in Philadelphia. This project will realize $5,676 per year in savings and will replace 38,901 kilowatt hours (kWh) (116 percent) per year.