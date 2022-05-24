WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local business leaders met with top U.S. representatives this week in Washington D.C.

This was a part of the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s “North Country Days in Washington.”

Meeting with North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas was U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

Senator Schumer also welcomed representatives from local businesses such as Alstom, Nova Bus, Fort Ticonderoga, Norsk Titanium and the Consulate General of Canada in New York.

During their visit to the U.S. Capitol, the local business leaders discussed the ongoing business and infrastructure needs, as well as methods on how to strengthen the North Country’s economy.

In a press release, Senator Schumer addressed these needs and his plans moving forward. His full statement on the visit can be read below.