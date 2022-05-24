WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local business leaders met with top U.S. representatives this week in Washington D.C.
This was a part of the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s “North Country Days in Washington.”
Meeting with North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas was U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.
Senator Schumer also welcomed representatives from local businesses such as Alstom, Nova Bus, Fort Ticonderoga, Norsk Titanium and the Consulate General of Canada in New York.
During their visit to the U.S. Capitol, the local business leaders discussed the ongoing business and infrastructure needs, as well as methods on how to strengthen the North Country’s economy.
In a press release, Senator Schumer addressed these needs and his plans moving forward. His full statement on the visit can be read below.
“From Watertown to Plattsburgh, the North Country is the beating heart of Upstate New York and always has a champion in the U.S. Senate Majority Leader. Whether it is securing millions for our local governments in the American Rescue Plan or delivering long-overdue investment in our roads, bridges, and broadband in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I always have the North Country at the top of my mind and will always fight to make sure their voices are heard in Washington. I am eager to continue to work closely with the North Country’s business leaders to deliver federal investment that will help expand local manufacturing, train more workers to fill good-paying jobs, and support the region’s thriving tourism industry, all in an effort to strengthen the area’s economy.”Senator Charles Schumer, D-NY