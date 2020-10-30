North Country campaign to help small businesses ‘before they are gone forever’

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new campaign in the North Country has one straightforward message:

“Buy local or bye-bye local.”

The SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center and regional partners have launched the campaign to remind community members the importance of shopping local.

According to SBDC, the campaign will aim to bring awareness to consumers. The campaign will highlight gift ideas that feature small businesses. Specific businesses emphasized will include restaurants, salons, bowling alleys, movie theaters, gyms, nonprofits and breweries.

“Few sectors have escaped the effects of the lockdown. Independently owned businesses and not-for-profit organizations have been hit particularly hard,” stated SUNY Canton SBDC Assistant Director Angela Smith. “Uniting together to shop local first will help save small businesses across our North Country region and could even fuel an economic recovery.”

Through this campaign th SBDC has announced their partnership with organizations in seven counties, including the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

