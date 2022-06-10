WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Relay for Life of the North Country returned to Watertown on Friday to help continue the fight against cancer in local communities.

Honoring the 27th year of the event, hundreds of survivors, loved ones and community members walked in support.

The event started with a parade led by the original Yanks Drum and Bugle Corps. All attending teams walked the site to share who they were representing in the fight against.

Representing the team “Randy’s Rangers,” David Clement and his family have attended Relay for over 10 years after his brother, Randy passed away from cancer.

“[Randy] wanted us to continue the team. He knew he wasn’t gonna make it through,” Clement shared. “We’re going to do what we can to help out people that have cancer. Help out the survivors of cancer and the caregivers. We know personally what they go through.”

After Relay for Life’s opening ceremonies, the attending survivors made the first and most symbolic lap around the site. The group walked to songs with words of strength and perseverance.

A second lap was then led by caregivers of those who have cancer, including family members of all ages.

Heidi VanZandt, who is a six-year breast cancer survivor said the turnout was inspiring and said she was excited to join the effort this year.

“It’s just so wonderful to see all of the people come out to support cancer survivors, people who are fighting and people who have lost the fight to cancer,” she expressed.

Rallying in support, VanZandt also shared a message to all those fighting the disease across the North Country.

“So much of it, I believe is a mental fight as well as a physical fight,” VanZandt said. “Surround yourself with people who love you and care about you and support you. Just have the confidence in your heart that you can be cancer-free and stay cancer-free.”

The six-hour event will be concluded with a Luminary Ceremony, lighting lanterns for individuals who have lost their lives to the disease.