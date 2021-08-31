North Country Chamber of Commerce awarded over $26K for local small businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The North Country Chamber of Commerce has been awarded federal funding to assist local small businesses.

This was through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grant. The North Country Chamber of Commerce was specifically awarded $26,500 to provide technical assistance in leadership and e-commerce training to local small businesses.

According to the USDA, the Rural Business Development Grant is designed to provide technical assistance and training for small rural businesses. Small businesses are defined by the USDA by one that has fewer than 50 workers and less than $1 million in gross revenue.

Those considered eligible for this program include towns, communities, state agencies, authorities, nonprofit cooperation’s, institutions of higher education, federally-recognized tribes and rural cooperatives. Additionally, funding from Rural Business Development Grants must be used for projects that benefit areas or towns outside urbanized areas with a population of 50,000 or more.

This funding will allow the North Country Chamber of Commerce to create 31 jobs and support an additional 64 jobs in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties. The grant award was announced on August 31 by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY.

“Our small businesses create the backbone of our communities, and I am proud to announce the USDA is recognizing the North Country’s small businesses in rural areas,” Congresswoman Stefanik said in a press release. “This Rural Business Development grant will lead to job creation, job support, and stronger business practices for our rural businesses.”

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is located in Plattsburgh, New York. It has over 3,200 members and serves Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren Counties in New York State and southern Quebec.