North Country clinical psychologist joins St. Lawrence Health System

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new clinical psychologist has joined St. Lawrence Health’s Psychiatric and Behavioral Health Team.

Lindsey Truskowski, PsyD, will now provide services at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital campus in Potsdam, New York. Dr. Truskowski is Board Certified by the American Psychological Association, and earned her Doctorate of Psychology from the American School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University, Washington DC Campus.

She is also local to the North Country and previously completed externships through Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Substance use Disorder Services before moving to Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

“Being a North Country native, and having had the opportunity to live in metropolitan areas has given me an appreciation for the health care services needed in our region,” Dr. Truskowski said. “I am looking forward to becoming part of the growing Behavioral Health program throughout St. Lawrence Health.”

Dr. Truskowski’s additional experience includes working with adult and youth patients through psychotherapy and Cognitive Behavior Therapy.

She also has clinical research experience with Combat-Related Posttraumatic Street Disorder on military families.

In her role, Dr. Truskowski will evaluate patients, conduct psychological tests and work to understand emotions.

Lindsey Truskowski’s, PsyD, office is located on the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Campus and will also provide consultation services for Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital.