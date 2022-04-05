POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — College students in the North Country will graduate in person this spring as campuses continue to lift COVID-19 protocols.

This includes graduates from Jefferson Community College, Clarkson University, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton, all of which have confirmed in-person commencement dates.

Most universities held in-person commencements in 2021, however, strict COVID-19 protocols were in place and guests were limited.

Clarkson University and SUNY Canton will start off graduation season in the North Country as both will host commencement on May 14.

Clarkson’s ceremony will be held at the Cheel Arena in the Cheel Campus Center. All guests will be required to have a ticket. Four tickets will be granted to each graduating student. All attendees, including graduates and students, will be required to carry a mask while on campus.

The University will not require proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 screening prior to its graduation ceremony.

SUNY Canton’s commencement will be held at its Roos House Athletic and Convocation Center. Students graduating in August and December 2021, May 2022 or August 2022 will be eligible to walk.

Each graduate will receive five guest tickets. Masks will be available for unvaccinated individuals.

Jefferson Community College’s commencement will be held at its McVean Student Center Gymnasium on May 20. As JCC’s December 2021 commencement was canceled due to COVID-19, both winter and spring graduates will be eligible to walk in the spring commencement.

All students participating will be required to be fully vaccinated as per SUNY’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. As of April 5, each graduate will receive up to four guest tickets for the seating, but this number is subject to change.

SUNY Potsdam’s commencement will be held the following day on May 21 outdoors on its Academic Quad. The ceremony will honor its spring 2022 graduates and also invite 2020 and 2021 graduates to walk.

Potsdam’s commencement will be moved indoors in the event of extreme weather.

All policies are subject to change in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.