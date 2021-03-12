North Country colleges helping to provide emotional, academic support to local K-12 students

Little boy and girl playing with schoolmaster in game room or nursery. Girl doing puzzle, boy playing with toy bike (Storyblocks)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several colleges in the region are helping to provide support to local K-12 students and families.

Leaders and students from the Associated Colleges of St. Lawrence Valley announce that they have teamed up to launch the St. Lawrence Buddy Project. The project will support students of St. Lawrence County schools academically and emotionally as the region continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buddy Project specifically is a collaboration between St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and the St. Lawrence Youth Bureau with support from New York State United Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers.

SUNY Potsdam Assistant Professor of Elementary Education Dr. Sarah Solley shared more on the project.

“Parents have become pseudo-teachers. They have had to balance work, home, and ‘zoom-schooling’ in addition to the emotional and financial stress caused by the pandemic to begin with,” stated Solley. “Teachers had to change their teaching styles and practices overnight and students had to learn a whole new set of rules and routines. This was also true at the college level too. Our students wanted more opportunities to work with children throughout St. Lawrence County. Each member of our committee knew that we needed to provide support for our North Country families.”

Solley is on a steering committee for the Buddy Project, alongside Ashlee Downing-Duke, associate director of student activities and leadership at St. Lawrence University; Julie Johnson, assistant director of the SUNY Potsdam Center for School Partnerships and Teacher Certification.

Committee chairs also surveyed the needs of local families, students and teachers. Results from the survey showed that there was a need for student tutoring and homework support, mentorship, family support groups and reduced screen time.

Additionally SUNY Potsdam shared that with St. Lawrence University, it is launching a pilot virtual mentoring support. The pilot program will pair college volunteers with local youth. St. Lawrence University is also working to create character development videos for students at Colton- Pierreppont Central School District.

The Buddy Project is in the planning phases, aiming to provide family support through monthly meetings and social media discussions.