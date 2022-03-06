WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents have the opportunity to get a sneak peek into the 2022 North Country Comic Convention.

According to a press release from Nococon’s Co-Director James McKay, a preview event will be taking place in the Salmon Run Mall from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. McKay said the event is a great opportunity to see what the convention has to offer.

“It’s a great chance for people to come out and unwind after this difficult winter, to express themselves, and for anybody who missed the convention last year to get just a taste for what a major comic con can offer the community,” McKay said.

The preview will be free for the public to attend and will feature a video game tournament, music, dancing, a costume contest, and more. The mall’s stores will also be included by offering specials for costumed participants.

The official North Country Comic Con will take place on June 11 and June 12 and will feature over 100 exhibitors from across the country. The event attracts superheroes, as well as sci-fi, anime, and fantasy characters and displays.

Those attending can also expect gaming, the largest cosplay contest in Upstate, and art contests in both illustration and photography. Tickets are on sale for the two-day event and can be purchased on the Noco Con website.