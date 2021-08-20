North Country Community Cup returning, encouraging friendly competition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An event with a legacy spanning three decades is set to bring North Country organizations, businesses and groups together next month.

The North Country Community Cup is returning to Watertown for its 29th year. The event, which was first formed in 1991 and is considered a community “Olympics,” promotes wellness and community involvement.

This will include competitions in badminton, hot shots, bocce ball, trivia, a home run derby, race relay, tug o’ war and a run and walk. Local businesses, non-profits and other organizations form teams and compete in the series of games.

Community Cup Committee Member Anne Garno added that in the past, the Cup has been a source for new connections and friendships.

“I think our communities, our businesses, our nonprofits and our different organizations, don’t get a lot of opportunity to interact,” Garno said. “So this is a great time to do that. And I know people make connections and people make friendships and people make business connections too.”

Throughout its existence, 70 different teams have participated in the North Country Community Cup. Jefferson Community College being the only team to have participated in all 29 years.

JCC has also hosted the event for eight years. The college will be the main host of the Community Cup in 2021, other hosts will include the Italian American Civic Association, Garland City Beer Works and Maggie’s On the River.

Additionally in recent year, the cup began a new initiative to focus more on community. The winning team receives both a trophy, and a blank check to donate to the organization or local initiative of their choice. Organizations that have been awarded in the past include the Jefferson County SPCA, Victim’s Assistance Center and North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.

Traditionally, the Cup is held in late May or early June, but due to COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, the competition was delayed to September. The Cup will abide by all COVID-19 recommendations for mask wearing, social distancing and sanitation suggested by the CDC and local public health officials.

The North Country Community Cup will kick-off on September 14 and conclude on September 18. Interested teams can continue to register online.