North Country community health centers awarded funding to combat substance abuse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community health centers throughout the North Country have been awarded funding.

United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development funding has been awarded for rural clinics located in both St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties, totaling $223,144.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the funding will help to provide telemedicine services for substance use disorder treatments and counseling services.

“Community health centers and clinics are essential components of our North Country healthcare framework,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to announce this important USDA funding will assist four rural health centers in meeting the healthcare needs of their communities, especially during this public health crisis.”

