WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Adults in the North Country will be asked to submit their opinion on local healthcare starting next week.

On June 1, the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and the North Country Health Compass Partners will begin making calls to community members for its 2022 Community Health Survey.

This survey is completed annually and asks adults in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties about their thoughts and experiences with healthcare.

Feedback is then used to assess the effectiveness of local programs, identify specific health needs in the community and create plans moving forward.

The telephone portion of the survey is set to be completed within one week using randomly selected phone numbers. The survey will also be sent to local residents’ email addresses.

According to FDRHPO, the goal is to have at least 500 adults from each county complete the survey, totaling 1,500 responses.

All responses will be kept anonymous and findings are expected to be released in early Fall 2022.