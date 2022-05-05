WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents, Soldiers and Veterans will run side-by-side during an Armed Forces Day event this month.

The City of Watertown and the Watertown Family YMCA are set to host their first-ever “Monument to Monument 5K Run to Glory” on Saturday, May 21.

According to the event organizers, this run will serve as a symbol of the North Country’s unique connection to the military.

At the run, local residents are invited to demonstrate their support of the 10th Mountain Division by running with active-duty, reserve, National Guard and retired service members.

The run will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the end of the Honor the Mountain monument in Thompson Park. The Armed Forces Day Parade in Downtown Watertown will immediately follow beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Dogs will not be permitted at the race. A map of the route is included below.

Participation options for the race include a 5K run or a 3K walk or run. Participants can also choose a “lawn sign” option when registering to display a message of support for the military along the run route.

Online registration is open until 9 p.m. on May 18, and last-call registration will take place at the Honor the Mountain Monument in Thompson Park from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on race day.

Race results and medal awards will be announced immediately following the run. Visit the Watertown Family YMCA website for more information.