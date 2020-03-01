North Country community joins JLI Class of 2020 in Leap of Kindness Day, over 2,000 items donated

Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson Leadership Institute (JLI) Class of 2020 held Leap of Kindness Day yesterday in an effort to use the extra day this leap year to help others in the community.

Class members were at Salmon Run Mall and Samaritan Medical Center on February 29, collecting donations and connecting with the community.

They kicked the morning off by delivering breakfast to 42 public safety staff members.

Although final counts are pending, the class said they received over 2,000 donated items for local nonprofit organizations.

The class also organized a blood drive with the American Red Cross, in which about a dozen blood donors participated. ABC50’s Josh Baughn took the opportunity to join in on Leap of Kindness Day and donate blood for the cause.

Clint Chuayprasith of the JLI Class of 2020 created the impressive lego design below, representing Leap of Kindness Day and the participating organizations.

Donations were collected for the following local organizations:

Samaritan Medical Center Pediatrics

Walker Center for Cancer Care

Sci-Tech Center

Watertown City School District’s School Pantry Food 4 Families

Jefferson County SPCA

Watertown Urban Mission

Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County

VETS Peer to Peer Outreach Center

Jefferson Leadership Institute (JLI) is a Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce leadership development program immersing participants in community issues. The class meets for 12 sessions throughout the year, enabling them to develop leadership skills, build strong relationships, and become involved in generating positive community change.

