WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local contaminated sites have received more federal funding for cleanup efforts.

This was through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up sites through its Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program.

According to the EPA’s definition, a brownfield is a property, expansion, redevelopment or reuse which has the presence or potential presence or a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

There are an estimated 450,000 brownfields across the United States. Funding through the Revitalization Program pushes for community reinvestment throughout these properties.

EPA funding totaled $1.2 million and was awarded to the City of Gloversville, Village of Greenwich and Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency. A breakdown is included below:

City of Gloversville: $500,000 Assessment Grant

Village of Greenwich: $200,000 Assessment Grant

Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency: $500,000 Assessment Grant

These assessment grants will specifically fund brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments and community outreach in these locations.