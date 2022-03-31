WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Severe thunderstorms may hit the North Country on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 31 across western and north-central New York.

During these storms, damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Cloud-to-ground lightning is also expected.

A wind advisory will remain in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties through 2 p.m. on Thursday. South winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected.

The storms, combined with gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few outages may result.

Local residents are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle on Thursday.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for full forecasts, active weather alerts and any closings or delays.