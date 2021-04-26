North Country couple die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in home

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have identified the couple who lost their lives due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in their home.

According to State Authorities, in the afternoon on April 23, police responded to 1171 County Route 49, in the town of Stockholm for a report of two deaths. A preliminary investigation determined that the individuals died due to high levels of carbon monoxide in their home.

NYSP confirmed on Monday, April 26, that these two individuals were identified at Michael J. Durant, 64, and his wife Pamela L. Durant, 55, both of Stockholm.

Their bodies have been transported to Massena Memorial Hospital where autopsies will be performed on April 26, 2021.

This case remains under investigation by New York State Police.