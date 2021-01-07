North Country COVID-19 infection rate over 9%, higher than statewide, NYC rate

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a briefing on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New York on the State’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,

Governor Andrew Cuomo shared statewide statistics, including specifics for each region of the state and county-wide rates.

According to Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health, in the first full week of 2021, the COVID-19 infection rate in the North Country continues to rise over 9%. This rate is higher than both the statewide average and NYC rate.

Each New York region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results are as follows.

Region Sunday Monday Tuesday North Country 9.02% 9.19% 9.19% Capital Region 9.91% 10.12% 10.07% Central New York 9.30% 9.13% 9.13% Finger Lakes 10.22% 10.32% 10.29% Long Island 9.31% 9.61% 9.52% Mid-Hudson 8.20% 8.33% 8.18% Mohawk Valley 10.38% 10.70% 10.67% New York City 6.24% 6.38% 6.39% Southern Tier 5.77% 5.41% 5.56% Western New York 8.43% 8.61% 8.76% Statewide 7.79% 7.94% 7.92%

Additionally, the following statistics regarding North Country hospital and ICU-bed capacity is the most current provided by the state.

COVID Patients Currently Hospitlized COVID patients as percent of region population % of hospital beds availiable % of hospital beds available within 7 days under surge plan North County 85 0.02% 34% 55% Statewide 8665 0.04% 29% 34%

The following statistics represent the regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers.

Total ICU beds in region Total occupied beds in region % of ICU beds available North Country 62 44 35% NYS Total 5,740 4239 28%

Governor Cuomo also released the following statement regarding COVID-19 in the sate.

“During the holiday season, we had one clear message for New Yorkers – if you celebrate smart, you reduce the spread and if you don’t, we will see a COVID hangover with increasing infection and hospitalization rates. Unfortunately, we are now seeing that hangover all across this nation. To finally overcome this virus, it’s going to require all of us to stay united and stay smart. New York is working tirelessly to not only distribute the vaccine quickly and fairly, but also ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed. With the UK strain now confirmed to be here, we need the federal government to learn the lessons of the spring and requiring testing of all international travelers to help contain it. In the meantime, we all know that our actions will determine what happens next, so let do what we know works – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance.”

LATEST STORIES: