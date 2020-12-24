North Country COVID-19 infection rate remains above 5%

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 infection rates in the North Country are continuing to rise.

On Thursday, December 24, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers and shared specific numbers for the North Country regarding COVID-19. Currently, the statewide COVID-19 infection rate is at 5.55%, with a similar rate in the North Country remaining above 5%.

The following data is the most updated regarding statewide rates.

  • Test Results Reported – 226,296
  • Tested Positive – 12,568
  • Percent Positive – 5.55%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,928 (+64)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 941
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,160 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 621 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 97,600 (+743)
  • Deaths – 129
  • Total Deaths – 29,149

Specific rates over the last three days are as follows.

Monday, December 21Tuesday, December 22Wednesday, December 23
North Country5.23%5.30%5.86%
Statewide5.46%5.43%5.45%
 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days

Despite the infection rate remaining above 5%, both hospital bed and ICU bed availability in the North Country is the highest in the state.

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
North Country690.02%48%
Statewide69280.04%30%
Total ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
North Country713551%
Statewide 5704405230%

Additionally, Governor Cuomo provided specific rates for both new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths in North Country counties.

Reported COVID-19 deathsNew COVID-19 casesTotal COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic
Jefferson County0461,468
Lewis County036750
St. Lawrence County1601,764

