North Country COVID-19 infection rate remains above 5%

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 infection rates in the North Country are continuing to rise.

On Thursday, December 24, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers and shared specific numbers for the North Country regarding COVID-19. Currently, the statewide COVID-19 infection rate is at 5.55%, with a similar rate in the North Country remaining above 5%.

The following data is the most updated regarding statewide rates.

Test Results Reported – 226,296

Tested Positive – 12,568

Percent Positive – 5.55%

Patient Hospitalization – 6,928 (+64)

Patients Newly Admitted – 941

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,160 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 621 (-12)

Total Discharges – 97,600 (+743)

Deaths – 129

Total Deaths – 29,149

Specific rates over the last three days are as follows.

Monday, December 21 Tuesday, December 22 Wednesday, December 23 North Country 5.23% 5.30% 5.86% Statewide 5.46% 5.43% 5.45% 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days

Despite the infection rate remaining above 5%, both hospital bed and ICU bed availability in the North Country is the highest in the state.

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region North Country 69 0.02% 48% Statewide 6928 0.04% 30%

Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) North Country 71 35 51% Statewide 5704 4052 30%

Additionally, Governor Cuomo provided specific rates for both new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths in North Country counties.

Reported COVID-19 deaths New COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic Jefferson County 0 46 1,468 Lewis County 0 36 750 St. Lawrence County 1 60 1,764

