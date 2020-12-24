North Country COVID-19 infection rate remains above 5%

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 infection rates in the North Country are continuing to rise.
On Thursday, December 24, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers and shared specific numbers for the North Country regarding COVID-19. Currently, the statewide COVID-19 infection rate is at 5.55%, with a similar rate in the North Country remaining above 5%.
The following data is the most updated regarding statewide rates.
- Test Results Reported – 226,296
- Tested Positive – 12,568
- Percent Positive – 5.55%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,928 (+64)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 941
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,160 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 621 (-12)
- Total Discharges – 97,600 (+743)
- Deaths – 129
- Total Deaths – 29,149
Specific rates over the last three days are as follows.
|Monday, December 21
|Tuesday, December 22
|Wednesday, December 23
|North Country
|5.23%
|5.30%
|5.86%
|Statewide
|5.46%
|5.43%
|5.45%
Despite the infection rate remaining above 5%, both hospital bed and ICU bed availability in the North Country is the highest in the state.
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|North Country
|69
|0.02%
|48%
|Statewide
|6928
|0.04%
|30%
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|North Country
|71
|35
|51%
|Statewide
|5704
|4052
|30%
Additionally, Governor Cuomo provided specific rates for both new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths in North Country counties.
|Reported COVID-19 deaths
|New COVID-19 cases
|Total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic
|Jefferson County
|0
|46
|1,468
|Lewis County
|0
|36
|750
|St. Lawrence County
|1
|60
|1,764
