North Country COVID vaccination rates by zip code

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The effort to distribute the COVID vaccine is continuing across the North Country.

As counties are continuing to vaccinate residents, data is reported to the Center of Disease Control. This is broken down to the zip code level.

Below is a list of vaccination levels by zip code in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Some zip codes may show a lower-than-actual reported rate due to specific circumstances such as college or universities, prison or federal entities. This includes Fort Drum as the Department of Defense does not report administrations at a zip code level.

Jefferson County:

Watertown (13601): 53.9%

Fort Drum: 28.6%

Watertown (13603): 92.4%

Adams: 51.8%

Adams Center: 59.7%

Alexandria Bay: 92%

Antwerp: 43.9%

Black River: 55.8%

Brownville: 69.1%

Calcium: 41.8%

Cape Vincent: 71.7%

Carthage: 47.8%

Chaumont: 55.1%

Clayton: 51.4%

Deferiet: 47.7%

Dexter: 57.1%

Ellisburg: 79.7%

Evans Mills: 43.0%

Felts Mills: 66.1%

Wellesley Island >99.0%

Fishers Landing: >99.0%

Great Bend: >99.0%

Henderson: 51.2%

Henderson Harbor: >99.0%

La Fargeville: 41.4%

Lorraine: 68.3%

Mannsville: 46.8%

Natural Bridge: 54.1%

Philadelphia: 48.6%

Pierrepont Manor: 56.1%

Plessis: 59.1%

Redwood: 52.4%

Rodman: 61.0%

Sackets Harbor: 60.0%

Theresa: 46.9%

Thousand Island Park: 93.3%

Three Mile Bay: 75.9%

Lewis County:

Beaver Falls: 81.4%

Brantingham: 61.1%

Constableville: 36.6%

Croghan: 50.5%

Glenfield: 51.7%

Greig: 67.7%

Lowville: 52.1%

Lyons Falls: 51.0%

Martinsburg: 48.4%

Port Leyden: 38.5%

Turin: 44.5%

West Leyden: 41.5%

Castorland: 40.1%

Copenhagen: 44.1%

Harrisville: 53.9%

St. Lawrence County:

Childwood: >99.0%

Cranberry Lake: 47.6%

Nicholville: 54.4%%

North Lawrence: 47.0%

Piercefield: 92.3%

Brasher Falls: 52.8%

Brier Hill: 34.8%

Canton: 57.7%

Chase Mills: 80.2%

Chippewa Bay >99.0%

Colton: 67.7%

De Kalb Junction: 45.2%

De Peyster: 37.3%

Edwards: 42.1%

Fine: 34.5%

Gouverneur: 44.7%

Hammond: 53.9%

Hannawa Falls: >99.0%

Hermon: 58.4%

Heuvelton: 40.0%

Hogansburg: >99.0%

Lisbon: 60.9%

Madrid: 64.8%

Massena: 62.7%

Morristown: 89.2%

Newtown Falls: 56.8%

Norfolk:62.2%

Norwood: 63.7%

Ogdensburg: 52.2%

Oswegatchie: 50.7%

Parsihville: 60.0%

Potsdam: 48.9%

Raymondville: 38.2%

Rensselaer Falls: 35.7%

Richville: 40.1%

Russell: 62.2%

All rates were updated on October 20, 2021. All zip code vaccination data in New York State can be found on the New York State COVID tracker website.