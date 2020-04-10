North Country crafter and business owner shows us how to make masks at home two ways: Sew and no-sew

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Erin Alguire, local crafter and owner of The Celtic Knot in Canton, is giving the North Country a tutorial on how to make masks at home during the coronavirus epidemic.

In the tutorial video above, she makes two types of masks. One is a no-sew option for beginners and another is a sewing option.

Through her research, Erin said she has learned that 100% cotton with a tight weave is most recommended for making masks at home.

She said if you can see through the fabric when holding it up to a light source, it is recommended not to use it because the fabric won’t be able to keep as many particles out.

Erin highly recommends washing your fabrics before making masks. This will help shrink the fibers, helping even more to keep particles out.

For those who are in need of fabric, The Celtic Knot is taking orders by message at their store by calling 315-714-3206 and online via Facebook and email at thecelticknot@hotmail.com. She is mailing orders and making deliveries for customers.

Learn how to make both styles of masks in the video above.

