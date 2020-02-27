North Country Doctor Jan K. Turcotte to receive SMC’s Lifetime Achievement Award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center will host its 8th Annual Physician Recognition Dinner on Thursday, April 2, 2020, honoring Jan K. Turcotte, MD, with the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Turcotte is a surgeon who has served the Samaritan Medical Center and the local community for over 32 years. Born January 1, 1948, in Potsdam, Dr. Turcotte attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse to study biology. She graduated in 1970 with her Bachelor of Science degree and continued her education at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, where she received her Doctor of Medicine degree in 1974.

Dr. Turcotte was the only woman accepted into the college’s surgical program in 1974 and became the first woman to complete general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1979.

In 1980, Dr. Turcotte joined Dr. Louis Battista and Dr. Walter Minaert as an associate at their general and vascular surgery practice in Watertown, New York. A year later, she joined the Watertown Surgical Group of Drs. Gardner, Meyerdierks, Stone and Gregor – beginning a 32-year career in general, vascular, and breast surgery in Watertown. She retired from practicing medicine in 2012.

“The North Country is blessed to have had Dr. Turcotte practice medicine here for more than 30 years, and Samaritan continues to benefit from her guidance as she leads our Board of Trustees,” said Thomas H. Carman, President and CEO of Samaritan Medical Center. “We are proud to present her with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and we invite the entire community to join us in recognizing her, and in thanking all of our physicians for their time, talent and commitment.”

