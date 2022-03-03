WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The roads may be dangerous across Jefferson and Lewis counties on Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for both Jefferson and Lewis counties early in the morning on March 3, warning residents of slippery travel.

According to the NWS, wet snow that fell overnight gradually diminished as the sun rose. But as the temperature began to drop into the 20s, icy conditions may form on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Local residents and travelers are warned to use caution if traveling on Thursday morning by increasing the distance between other vehicles.

The NWS added that even if the roads only look wet, it could be icy.