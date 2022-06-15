WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local organizations are addressing challenges facing rural the EMS system.

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and Mountain Lakes Regional Emergency Medical Services Council, Inc. are merging their respective EMS Program Agencies: North Country EMS and Mountain Lakes EMS.

North Country EMS Program Agency currently supports over 75 EMS agencies in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. Mountain Lakes EMS Program Agency supports more than 100 EMS agencies in the counties of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren and Washington.

According to FDRHPO, this merge will ensure long-term EMS support within the two agencies’ eight-county region including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington.

Each region will still be served by its respective Regional EMS Councils and Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee. The number of employees between the two agencies will remain unchanged when the merger is complete

“This exciting opportunity aligns perfectly with FDRHPOs mission of ensuring that any opportunities to strengthen the healthcare system in our region are identified and addressed,” FDRHPO Executive Director Erika Flint said in a press release. “In order to accomplish this mission, FDRHPO has an established and proven track record of fully leveraging available resources, creating a culture of collaboration among stakeholders, and possessing a shared commitment to the health and well-being of the communities we serve. We are so pleased to welcome Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Program Agency to the FDRHPO team.”

North Country EMS Program Agency Director Ann Smith added that this will enhance the services the two EMS agencies provide.

“The significant challenges faced by our rural EMS system cannot be understated, and this collaboration demonstrates how shared services and consolidation can ensure sustainability and enhance services that we can provide to EMS agencies,” Smith said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with everyone in the Mountain Lakes region and will continue to be a strong advocate for rural EMS across all eight counties.”

The merger between the two agencies is set to be complete on Friday, July 1, 2022.