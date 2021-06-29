North Country extreme heat: Watch for signs of a heat stroke

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the North Country continues to endure sweltering heat, local residents are urged to know the signs of heat-related illnesses. This includes both heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

Both illnesses may result in nausea , but below are specific signs of each:

Heat exhaustion: Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps Heat stroke Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Loss of consciousness.

Health experts advise that if you believe you are suffering from heat exhaustion to get to a cool, air conditioned place, drink water, take a cool shower and use a cold compress.

If you believe you are suffering from a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

