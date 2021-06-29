North Country extreme heat: Watch for signs of a heat stroke

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the North Country continues to endure sweltering heat, local residents are urged to know the signs of heat-related illnesses. This includes both heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.
Both illnesses may result in nausea , but below are specific signs of each:
Heat exhaustion:
- Faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
Heat stroke
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Loss of consciousness.
Health experts advise that if you believe you are suffering from heat exhaustion to get to a cool, air conditioned place, drink water, take a cool shower and use a cold compress.
If you believe you are suffering from a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
