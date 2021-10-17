North Country families celebrate Halloween early at Boo at the Zoo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of North Country residents we able to celebrate the spooky season at the Boo at the Zoo event on Saturday and Sunday.

The event took place at Zoo New York located at Thompson Park in Watertown. Kids were able to dress up, decorate pumpkins, dance, win prizes, and of course see all the animals around the zoo while collecting their candy.

The Events Coordinator for the Zoo, Kristina Ocasek, started two weeks ago but was able to work together with the staff to make sure everything ran smoothly. She said it was amazing to see everything finally come together.

“It’s incredible. Sitting back and seeing itself play itself out, it’s great, it’s really rewarding,” Ocasek said.

Guest Experience Lead Ryan Farris said he was thankful for the community’s support after the staff worked hard to make the event possible.

“The community to come out here, it’s a pretty nice thing after all the hard work they put together,” Farris said.

Ocasek also expressed how great it was to see residents enjoy what the event had to offer.

“It feels great, heartwarming just knowing, you know, kids from the community, families are coming out, coming together, having a great time,” Ocasek said. “It’s great. It’s a great feeling.”

Kellie and Scarlett attended the Boo at the Zoo event and said that they were able to fill their baskets with candy while walking around the zoo, claiming to have already collected between 20 and 50 pieces. Surprisingly the treat or treaters’ favorite thing about the event was not the candy, but instead being able to dance with their friends to the music.

Those who missed out this weekend will have the opportunity to attend Boo at the Zoo next weekend from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on the Zoo New York’s ticket leap.