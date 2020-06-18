North Country families receive free dairy, produce and more at Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – The American Dairy Association Northeast partnered with Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York to distribute 4,000 gallons of milk, nearly 6,000 pounds of produce, more than 8,000 pounds of meat and 10,000 rolls of toilet paper at Salmon Run Mall today.

Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.

Through Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer of Cottonelle, and United Way of Northern New York, a large supply of toilet paper has been made available to North Country families in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

“This is an opportunity to provide critical items to hundreds of families in the area,” said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of Northern New York. “We are extremely fortunate to team with the American Dairy Association Northeast to provide food and toilet paper, both which have seen a marked increase in prices since the beginning of this pandemic.”

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, the distribution was set up as a drive-thru.. All drivers and passengers remained in their vehicles and will were prompted to open their trunk to receive milk, produce, meat and toilet paper.

