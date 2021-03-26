North Country Family Health Center awarded $25K grant to expand affordable dental care services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A significant grant will help the North Country Family Health Center expand dental care services at its main location in Watertown.

The North Country Family Health Center received a $25,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation to help the Center pursue a 1,200 square-foot renovation; converting its current administrative space into three new dental exam rooms and a lab.

According to NCFHC CEO Joey Marie Horton, this will help to expand safe and affordable oral health services to Jefferson and Lewis county resident as the Health Center accepts all patients on a sliding fee scale based on income.

“Unfortunately, many in our communities lack access to affordable and timely oral health care. We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Community Foundation to expand access to oral health care in our community,” stated Horton. “With the generous support of the Foundation, this expansion will allow for additional restorative dental procedures to be completed on site and will increase our staff by one dentist and one dental hygienist.”

The Health Center added that with this expansion, it anticipates approximately 2,100 patients annually will gain access to affordable oral care.

The $25,000 grant awarded by the Northern New York Community Foundation was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors during its last quarterly meeting.