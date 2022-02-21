WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — February is National School-based Health Center Awareness month and local organizations are working to bring healthcare to students in the North Country.

This includes the North Country Family Health Center, which is celebrating almost three decades of having school-based health programs in the region.

In the 2020-2021 school year, the North Country Family Health Center served over 3,000 students across seven school districts through its school-based health program. These clinics provide medical, dental and behavioral health services on-site, via telehealth or through telephone when needed.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating school-based health center month because there is such a need in the school,” NCFHC Marketing and Community Relations Director April Fallon said. “It’s very convenient for the students, for the teachers, for parents, especially to have this available in the schools.”

The school-based health program requires students to be enrolled. However, this is free of charge regardless of insurance and does not require a parent or guardian to be present.

Now, as students in schools like Watertown high school, walk the halls, they have access to free healthcare, which eliminates barriers.

Shelby Scordo, who is a physician’s assistant at the Watertown High School School-Based Health Program, said she sees the need for these services every day.

“It’s really great because parents don’t have to miss work and the kids miss less school. Being able to come into our clinic, we can just grab them from a study hall or a free period. We’re kind of available for whatever they might need,” Scordo shared.

According to Scordo, services provided every day range from assisting with illnesses, providing annual physicals to behavioral health support.

“We are here to help get the kids access to any care that they might need, whether it’s a sports physical, general, physical, mental, if you’ve got a sore throat or an earache, anything that they might need, that’s what we’re here for,” she noted.

Aside from the many services these clinics offer, School-based health centers run by North Country Family Health work in partnership with a school’s nurses office, as well as with local pediatricians.

But the North Country Family Health Center said, that healthcare in schools is especially needed now during pandemic times, and as staffing shortages across the region have led to booked out appointments.

“I think there’s a lot of need in this community for healthcare in general,” Scordo shared. “I think having it at the school just makes it that much easier for the kids, especially if a parent is working or maybe they don’t have a car to take them to a different health care facility.”

“Students use our services from pre-K all the way through senior year,” Fallon added. “So they build that relationship with us. And the other nice thing is our nurse practitioners and PAs at school, they do work with the local pediatricians and or dentists if the student comes to us in school. So that’s a nice relationship to have as well.”

The School-Based Health Program is open to all regardless of insurance and students can apply at any time on the North Country Family Health Center website.