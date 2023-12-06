WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Family Health Center and North Elementary School in Watertown will celebrate a big milestone on Friday, December 8.

Representatives will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of providing healthcare to students at the School-Based Health Center at North Elementary, 171 East Hoard Street, Watertown. A breakfast celebration will be held for all staff from 7:30 a.m.–10 a.m.

On November 30, 1993, NoCo, then North Country Children’s Clinic, opened its first School-Based Health Center (SBHC) at North Elementary. The Watertown Board of Education passed a resolution in February 1993 to establish the SBHC at North Elementary as well as two others – a dental and a medical center at Watertown High School.

The Northern New York Community Foundation was instrumental in helping to fund the start-up costs of NoCo’s first SBHC with a $10,000 grant.

The service is convenient for both parents and teachers when students get sick in school. Staff at the SBHC take the time to know and work with the students and their parents. We know that when students are healthy they come to school ready to learn. Sandra Cain, Principal, North Elementary

Currently, NoCo operates six comprehensive SBHCs that provide integrated medical and behavioral health services in the Watertown City and South Jefferson School Districts.

In addition to these sites, NoCo operates school-based dental only sites at Alexandria Central School, Copenhagen Central School, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, Lowville Academy & Central School, Lyme Central School, Ohio Elementary in the Watertown City School District, Clarke Middle/High School in the South Jefferson School District, and at South Lewis School District.