North Country Family Health Center continues to see patients in person, WIC appointments via telephone

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North Country Family Health Center announced on Friday that they are continuing to see patients, including for behavioral health appointments.

WIC appointments are currently being handled over the phone.

The clinic is making well and sick visits available at the Watertown Health Center Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm. Saturday hours will be available for pediatric patients only, from 8am-noon.

The clinic is requesting patients to call 315-782-9450 in advance if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, have traveled to a foreign country, or have potentially been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

Behavioral Health services will continue to be available during regular business hours at the Health & Wellness Center at Jefferson Community College.

The North Country Family Health Center’s dental sites in Watertown, LeRay, and Lowville are scheduling emergency dental appointments only.

For more information on hours and restrictions and for information regarding school-based health centers, visit the North Country Family Health Center’s website.

