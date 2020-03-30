North Country Family Health Center keeps Mannsville Elementary clinic open for students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Family Health Center at Mannsville Elementary is remaining open in an effort to keep students healthy during the coronavirus epidemic.

All South Jefferson School District students can utilize the health center, open Monday through Friday from 8am-1pm. Medical and behavioral health services are available.

Parents and guardians must call the school-based health center to schedule an appointment, as walk-ins are not being accepted. The center can be reached at 315-465-3373.

Students who are showing signs of a fever, cough, shortness of breath, have traveled to a high risk area or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should contact the main Health Center in Watertown at 315-782-9450 or their pediatrician’s office for an appointment.

The health center will do what they can to help those without adequate means of transportation.

Telemedicine appointments are encouraged, when appropriate, and are also available for medical and behavioral health services. Staff will work with parents and guardians to determine if a telemedicine appointment is appropriate for the student.

The following restrictions have been placed on visits:

The school-based provider will only see one patient at a time. Only the student and his or her parent/guardian will be in the health center at one time.

When students arrive at the elementary school for their visit, they need to call the school-based health center at 315-465-3373.

A patient service representative will meet patients at the school’s side door. The patient service representative, wearing masks and gloves, will take the temperatures of both. If no temperatures of 100.4 or above are present, the patient service representative will escort the parent/student to the health center. If a temperature of 100.4 or more is present in either the parent or the student, the patient service representative will provide a masks and gloves and will alert the school-based health care provider. No siblings, relatives, or guests of the patient are permitted into the school or the school-based health center for the patient’s visit.



