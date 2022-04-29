WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School-based health in the Watertown City School District has hit a new milestone.

On April 29, the North Country Family Health Center celebrated its 25th year serving the students of Case Middle School.

In the past two and a half decades, the center has grown to provide not only general health services but mental health and dental. This was the third school-based Health Center that opened in the North Country following a clinic at North Elementary and Watertown High School in 1993 and 1996, respectively.

Now in 2022, the North Country Family Health Center currently has 12 school-based locations. All of their clinics, including Case Middle School provide services ranging from physical exams, care for sick visits, chronic illnesses, counseling services and preventative dental care.

According to NCFHS Marketing and Community Relations Director April Fallon, school-based health is open to all students regardless of insurance. She said it is a great option as it cuts down on time spent out of school and eliminates transportation issues.

“It’s a great benefit for both the parents and the students. Students are able to come in even if they might not necessarily use our health center as their primary providers or as their physician or pediatrician or even their primary dentist. But it’s a great backup plan for the students,” Fallon shared.

Watertown Superintendent Patti LaBarr joined in on the celebration at Case Middle School and considered the Center a “win” for the District’s students.

“Some of our parents don’t have transportation and they wouldn’t be able to take their children back and forth,” LaBarr explained. “So having medical, dental and mental health services is a win for us.”

Case Middle School Principal Mark Taylor added that the Center has always helped fill the needs of students and their families, but especially now as children continue to be impacted by the pandemic, especially regarding mental health services.

“There is such a need for mental health support,” Taylor explained. “It’s reassuring that we have people right in our building to help.”

Especially being in a smaller city, some of the providers have connected with not only students, their siblings and even their eventual children.

These providers partner with school nurses in the buildings they serve to enhance the school’s ability to assist students on site.

“It feels like we take better care of the students that they see,” Case Middle School Nurse Amy Forgit shared. “It’s just really rewarding to help the students and to help the families.

With hopes to grow, the Center hopes all students will take advantage of the services down the hall from them at school.