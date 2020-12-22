North Country Family Health Center nurse practitioner receives COVID-19 vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country Family Health has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Country Family Health Center, located in Watertown, New York, announced on Tuesday that a family nurse practitioner received the COVID-19 vaccine. As of December 22, this was the organizations first staff member to receive the vaccine.

According to NCFHC, the organization was allocated doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the New York State Department of Health.

Doses allocated to the organization will initially be used to vaccinate their healthcare personnel, staff from Office of Addiction Services and Support facilities, staff and residents from Office of Mental Health facilities and staff and residents from Office for People with Developmental Disabilities facilities.

North Country Family Health stated that all staff members have been prioritized based on department, job title and health risks.

North Country Family Health Center shared this update publicly on their Facebook on December 22, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: