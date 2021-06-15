North Country Family Health Center offering free food box with COVID-19 vaccination

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local health organizations are continuing to encourage North Country residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by providing incentives.

The North Country Family Health Center in Watertown, New York is now offering a free food box with vaccinations. These boxes will contain non-perishable food items.

This incentive is available at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Center on Thursday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic is open to all individuals 12 years of age or older who live or work in New York State.

North Country Family Health Center will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 years of age or older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older.

Appointments can be made by calling 315-782-2346 or on the New York State Department of Health Website.

The clinic will be held at the North Country Family Health Center located at 238 Arsenal Street, Watertown, New York. Walk-ins are permitted at the June 17 clinic.