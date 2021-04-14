North Country Family Health Center to receive over $1.7M in federal funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Family Health Center based in Watertown is set to receive significant funding from the federal government.

It was announced on Wednesday that the family-based center will receive a $1,738,591 grant. This funding is supported from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

The North Country Family Health Center stated that their vision is to support a “community in which every individual achieves a healthy and wholesome life. It is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center

The Center also provides a range of services at two clinics in Watertown, New York. This includes family medicine and behavioral health, pediatrics, dental care and school-based health services.

The new funding was announced on April 14 by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik released the following statement: