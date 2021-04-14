North Country Family Health Center to receive over $1.7M in federal funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Family Health Center based in Watertown is set to receive significant funding from the federal government.
It was announced on Wednesday that the family-based center will receive a $1,738,591 grant. This funding is supported from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
The North Country Family Health Center stated that their vision is to support a “community in which every individual achieves a healthy and wholesome life. It is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center
The Center also provides a range of services at two clinics in Watertown, New York. This includes family medicine and behavioral health, pediatrics, dental care and school-based health services.
The new funding was announced on April 14 by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
Stefanik released the following statement:
As we forge ahead in the battle against the pandemic, I am especially proud to announce this significant funding for the North Country Family Health Center, which provides critical services for seniors, families, and children.”Congresswoman Elise Stefanik