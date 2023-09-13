WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Family Health Center (NoCo) is pleased to welcome Rina Yom, DDS, to their staff as the Health Center’s newest dentist.

Dr. Yom will provide care at the Health Center’s Watertown dental office on Arsenal Street; she will be taking over the care of Dr. Maria Dille’s patients as Dr. Dille prepares to retire at the end of the year.

Dr. Yom joins the center’s current team of community-based dental providers: in the Watertown office: Maria Dille, DDS and Jackie Lam, DDS; at our Evans Mills dental office: Mano Jain, DDS; and at our Lowville dental office: Yong Chang, DDS and Anthony Longo, DDS. Dr. Longo is the Health Center’s Lead Dentist.

We have been fortunate enough to have had Dr. Dille work with us for 18 years and wish her the best in her retirement. Patients will experience both Dr. Yom and Dr. Dille’s expertise over the fall months before Dr. Dille’s retirement at the end of the year. Dr. Yom’s expertise will certainly help us fulfill the dental needs of our community Joey Marie Horton, Chief Executive Officer, North Country Family Health Center.

The North Country Family Health Center provides high-quality, affordable healthcare to nearly 15,000 North Country residents annually at its 4 community-based locations in Watertown, Lowville, and LeRay and at its 12 school-based locations.