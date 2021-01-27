North Country Family Health Center welcomes new, nationally-recognized physician

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Family Health Center has announced their newest addition to their team.

The North Country Family Health Center in Watertown announced on Wednesday that Beth Ann Jayne, MD, F.A.A.P. has joined their staff as their newest physician. Born in Watertown, Dr. Jayne is double boarded in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine; specializing in both pediatric and adult medicine.

She completed her undergraduate education at Davidson College in North Carolina and received her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

Additionally, Dr. Jayne completed her Internal Medicine and Pediatric residency at Albany Medical Center. She is board certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Prior to joining North Country Family Health, Dr. Jayne was an attending physician at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics and Internal Medicine in Charlotte, North Carolina. While at Novant, she received recognition as one of America’s Top Doctors in “Business NC” in both pediatric and internal medicine.

Now, Dr. Jayne will join the Health Center’s current team of community-based primary care providers. This includes Scott Stern, MD; Diane Keating Jones, DO, F.A.A.P.; Kit Veley, FNP; Cassandra Jackson, FNP; Kate Gates, ANP-BC; Shelby Scordo, PA; and Robin Frost, RPA-C.

As of January 27, Dr. Beth Ann Jayne is officially taking patients at the North Country Family Health Center.