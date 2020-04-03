North Country Family Health closes LeRay Dental, WIC offices temporarily

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -North Country Family Health Center has temporarily closed its LeRay Family Dental & WIC Offices in Evans Mills as of April 3, due to the coronavirus epidemic. The offices are expected to reopen on May 4, according to release from the organization.

LeRay dental patients and LeRay WIC clients will be served by NCFHC’s Watertown location.

NCFHC’s Watertown and Lowville dental offices will remain open. Patients who are experiencing a dental emergency should call before going to either health center. Patients can visit NCFHC’s Facebook page for more information on what constitutes a dental emergency.

WIC clients who normally use the LeRay WIC Office will continue to be served via telephone.

“As an essential healthcare provider in the community, we continue to remain committed to being available to our patients and WIC participants,” comments Joey Marie Horton, Chief Executive Officer, North Country Family Health Center.

“During this unprecedented time we are doing everything we can to promote social distancing by reducing the number of offices we keep open, promoting remote work options whenever possible, and rapidly expanding our telehealth offerings to patients.”

Patients can visit NCFHC’s COVID-19 page on their website for the most up to date hours of operation and special notices during the pandemic. Individuals can also call the center at 315-782-9450.

