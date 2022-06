NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the summer season begins so do farmer’s markets across Jefferson, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Lewis Counties.

According to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, the number of farmer’s markets in New York State has grown at a rapid rate. As of 2022, New York is home to more than 400 farmer’s markets, 250 farm stands, and 10 mobile markets.

Farmer’s markets across the state, and in the North Country give people the opportunity to only access fresh, local foods, but also to support small businesses and hardworking farmers. A compiled list of local farmer’s markets, locations, and times is listed in the table below.