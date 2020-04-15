North Country Fastrac stores offering free coffee to workers on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

(WWTI) – First responders, military personnel and healthcare workers can get a free coffee at North Country Fastrac stores during the coronavirus epidemic.

As a way to show gratitude for the critical services they continue to provide to those affected by the pandemic, Fastrac’s offer of a free cup of hot or iced coffee in any size will remain valid throughout this unprecedented time.

EG Group is offering free coffee at its nine convenience retailers across the United States for workers in those fields. Brands operated by EG Group include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

“Across the country, emergency first responders and healthcare workers continue to work long hours and make personal sacrifices for the health and safety of our communities,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “We are beyond grateful for their service, and hope that this small gesture helps fuel these unsung heroes throughout the day as they continue the great work they’re doing to keep our communities safe.”

To receive a free coffee, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, first responders and military personnel simply need to inform a team member at the store of their profession upon checkout.

A full list of locations in and around the North Country is available here.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.