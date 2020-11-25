North Country Festival of the Trees open doors to public this Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country Festival of the Trees is set to kick off immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The annual A North Country Festival of Trees will be held this year as a eight-day event; continuing to offer in-person tree viewing and an online tree auction starting November 27, 2020.

According to event organizers, 70 hand-decorated trees have been submitted by community members and will be on display and up for bid. Funds collected from the auction are set to benefit healthcare services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships at the Watertown Family YMCA.

This year’s event is themed after the “12 Days of Christmas” and Committee Co-Chair Beth Fipps shared her appreciation for contributors.

“We are so appreciative of our generous sponsors, decorators and committee who have made this event a reality in such a challenging year. The ’12 Days of Christmas’ is this year’s theme, and everyone – young and old – is sure to enjoy this magical holiday event.”

Public viewing of all trees is set to be held at the former Convergys Building at 146 Arsenal Street. The festival schedule is as follows:

Friday, 11/27: 10am – 2pm

Saturday, 11/28: 10am – 2pm

Sunday, 11/29: 10am – 2pm

Monday, 11/30: 10am – 4pm

Tuesday, 12/1: 12pm – 7pm

Wednesday, 12/2: 10am – 4pm

Thursday, 12/3: 12pm – 7pm

Friday, 12/4: 10am – 4pm

Saturday, 12/5: 10am – 2pm

According to festival hosts, face masks, clean hands and social distancing will be required at all times during public viewing. Additionally, A North Country Festival of Trees is set to adhere to NYS capacity limit guidelines.

