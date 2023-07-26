WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas.

The North Country Festival of Trees presented by the Watertown Family YMCA and the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation has announced its theme for the 2023 event.

This year’s theme will be “Peace, Love & Joy.” The Festival is scheduled from Tuesday, November 24 to Friday, December 3. Public viewing and silent auction of the trees will be November 24-26 and November 29-December 3.

A live auction and gala will be held on Wednesday, December 1. All proceeds will benefit the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA. For information and updates about the festival, visit samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees

Sponsors to the event are welcome. For more information on sponsorship, email at donations@shsny.com or call 315-785-5745.