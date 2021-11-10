North Country Festival of Trees public viewing to begin Nov. 26

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country Festival of the Trees will again kick off the holiday season in Watertown this month.

Organizers of this year’s Festival of the Trees released a schedule for public viewing of all decorated trees, as well as an online auction. This year’s previously announced theme, “Merry and Bright,” will invite community members and organizations to decorate trees that will be housed at the former Bon-Ton in the Salmon Run Mall.

“We are so appreciative of our generous sponsors, decorators and committee who have made this event a reality in such a challenging year,” Festival organizers said in a press release. “Merry and Bright” is this year’s theme, and everyone – young and old – is sure to enjoy this magical holiday event.”

Free public viewing at the former Bon-Ton will begin at 11 a.m. on November 26 and close on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. A full schedule of public viewing is listed below:

November 26: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 29: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

November 30: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

December 1: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

December 2: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

December 3: 12 p.m to 5 p.m.

December 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All trees on display at the festival will be hand-decorated and can be bid on for individual purchase or donation. Funds from the Festival will benefit healthcare services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships at the Watertown Family YMCA.

COVID-19 protocols, including face masks requirements, hand sanitizing and social distancing, will be followed during public viewing.