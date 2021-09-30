North Country fire departments glow red for fallen firefighter Peyton Morse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local fire departments gathered on Wednesday night to honor Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse.

To observe the National Fallen Firefighters Light the Night event, fire departments from across Jefferson County, led by the City of Watertown, joined in solidarity on September 29. Apparatus from across Jefferson County were invited to join the events by parking trucks at their respective fire stations, illuminating their warning lights and sitting in a moment of silence.

According to the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Light the Night event honors and recognizes those who lost their lives in the Line of Duty. The lights outside the City of Watertown fire station will be illuminated red through October 3.

This event was specifically dedicated to local firefighter Peyton Morse who died earlier this year. Morse was a City of Watertown Firefighter and Fire Assistant Chief for the LaFargeville Fire Department.

Morse died in after suffering a medical emergency at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. The 21-year-old firefighter was participating in the Recruity Training Program when the incident occurred and then rushed to a local hospital, where he regained a heartbeat and then airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packet Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He remained in the Intensive Care Unit with his wife and family until he died on March 12.

Since his death, local fire departments and communities have held vigils, residents have used the hashtag #PeytonStrong, and the world-renowned FDNY Emerald Society played at his funeral procession in Clayton, New York.