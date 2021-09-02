North Country fire departments receive over $375,000 from FEMA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local fire departments will soon be receiving funding from the Federal Management Agency.

In total FEMA will award $377,893 to seven fire departments. This includes departments in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton and Washington counties.

Specifically in Jefferson County, the Deferiet Volunteer Fire Company will receive $42,952 and $47,569 will go to the Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department.

In St. Lawrence County, the Richville Volunteer Fire Department will be awarded $20,571. The West Leyden Fire Company in Lewis County will receive $145,511.

Two fire departments in Washington County will receive funding, including $47,617 for the Hebron Volunteer Fire Company and $45,321 for the Village of Greenwich Fire Department. Additionally, the Village of Rouses Point Fire Department in Clinton County will earn $28,352.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded this funding through its Firefighters Grants programs. Funding is broken down into assistance to firefighters, staffing for adequate fire and emergency response and fire prevention and safety.