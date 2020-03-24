North Country funeral home adapting services during coronavirus epidemic

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Funeral homes are one of many businesses impacted by the social distancing policies and group limits set in place by New York State to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service staff use universal precautions as standard procedure, wearing gloves and sterilizing surfaces multiple times. Their team began wearing masks in recent weeks to help ensure the safety of their staff members and those they provide services to.

Funeral Director Morgan Denehy told ABC50, “There are lots of unknowns at this time. We are trying to adapt. It’s hard to tell a family that there is only immediate family allowed into a service at this time.”

One of the ways they are adapting is through virtual arrangements and live streaming services for families. The funeral home recently live streamed a service that received over 7,000 views.

Lundy Funeral Home will also be trying to make a majority of the arraignment paperwork available and accessible online to help maintain social distancing efforts during the coronavirus epidemic.

