WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Relief is finally being felt at the pump on a local, state and national level.

As of April 4, the average price for a gallon of gasoline hit $4.19 across the United States, according to a weekly report from AAA Western and Central New York. In New York, the average was $4.29, which was a six-cent drop from the same time one week prior.

This relief was also felt locally. In Watertown, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped to $4.32 on April 4. This was a three-cent drop from the week before.

Additional local rates across New York are listed below:

Batavia: $4.32, down 4 cents from last week

Buffalo: $4.33, down 3 cents from last week

Elmira: $4.21, down 4 cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.25, down 7 cents from last week

Rochester: $4.35, down 3 cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.28, down 3 cents from last week

AAA said that these drops are due to an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks, a decrease in demand as well as a drop in overall oil prices.

The drop in oil prices occurred after the United States confirmed it would release one million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA noted that some reports say the release could last for up to 180 days. If this occurs, the market will likely see downward pressure on oil prices.

However, as the global oil market remains “volatile,” AAA recommends motorists conserve fuel during this time.

The agency recommends motorists map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car